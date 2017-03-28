Bardstown City Council to discuss mayor's possible disciplining - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown City Council to discuss mayor's possible disciplining or firing during closed meeting

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown City Council is expected to hold a closed meeting on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of disciplining or firing Mayor John Royalty.

Council members will learn the results of an investigation that started in January because someone left a packet of traffic tickets and court cases outside City Hall.

The cases involved council members Kecia Copeland and Francis Lydian.

When the council voted to investigate who left the envelopes, Mayor Royalty told city employees not to talk to council members.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.