Police arrest suspect in connection with Old Louisville homicide

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.More >>
Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.More >>
Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.More >>
Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.More >>
The one thing the judge says Amber Pasztor must do before going to prison.More >>
The one thing the judge says Amber Pasztor must do before going to prison.More >>
Tiffany Calhoun is charged with official misconduct.More >>
Tiffany Calhoun is charged with official misconduct.More >>
They say they're still gathering evidence in the case.More >>
They say they're still gathering evidence in the case.More >>
The homeowner says the man jumped out of the truck and begged her not to call police.More >>
The homeowner says the man jumped out of the truck and begged her not to call police.More >>
"These men didn't keep walking or pick-up their cell phones to record the struggle," police wrote. "They made a decision to get involved. And for that, we are grateful."More >>
"These men didn't keep walking or pick-up their cell phones to record the struggle," police wrote. "They made a decision to get involved. And for that, we are grateful."More >>
Witnesses said he also was seen outside his apartment holding a long gun.More >>
Witnesses said he also was seen outside his apartment holding a long gun.More >>