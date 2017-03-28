Police arrest suspect in connection with Old Louisville homicide - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest suspect in connection with Old Louisville homicide

Melvin Simpson (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Melvin Simpson (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder that happened in Old Louisville.

Melvin Simpson, 27, was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Police say Simpson is a suspect in the death of 19-year-old Treshawn Glass, who was shot and killed Saturday night.

Officials say Glass was found with a gunshot wound inside the hallway of apartments in the 200 block of West Oak Street. 

Investigators say the shooting happened during the course of a robbery.

Simpson is charged with murder, first-degree robbery and terroristic threatening.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond.

Simpson is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

