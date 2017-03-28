Columbus pastor accused of staging burglary to pay off drug debt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Columbus pastor accused of staging burglary to pay off drug debts

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana pastor is accused of doing more than just preaching.

Police say the Columbus man staged a burglary at his home, to help pay off his drug debts. Justin White allegedly left the door to his home unlocked in December.

Officers say the unlocked door allowed a teenage drug dealer to walk away with $11,000 worth of goods, including money from White's daughter's piggy bank.

White planned to have insurance reimburse him for the money he allegedly spent on his heroin and prescription pills.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

