Columbus pastor accused of staging burglary to pay off drug debts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana pastor is accused of doing more than just preaching.

Police say the Columbus man staged a burglary at his home, to help pay off his drug debts. Justin White allegedly left the door to his home unlocked in December.

Officers say the unlocked door allowed a teenage drug dealer to walk away with $11,000 worth of goods, including money from White's daughter's piggy bank.

White planned to have insurance reimburse him for the money he allegedly spent on his heroin and prescription pills.

