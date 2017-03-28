Home Depot employee injured while trying to stop shoplifter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at a northern Kentucky Home Depot was thrown from the top of a car while trying to stop a thief.

Surveillance video from the hardware store near Erlanger, Kentucky shows the shoplifter, wearing a red shirt, snatching a toolbox and running out the door. A woman from the store's asset protection team took off after him. Moments later, the woman can be seen on the hood of the man's car as he drives away.

The car stops suddenly, and the woman falls to the pavement. Police say the driver got away and is still on the run.

The woman suffered a concussion and bruised hip.

