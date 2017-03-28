Qdoba to offer 'free' second entree on 'Nacho Party Day' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Qdoba to offer 'free' second entree on 'Nacho Party Day'

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Qdoba will be offering a "free" second entree on April 3, in order to celebrate World Party Day -- dubbed by the restaurant as as "Nacho Party Day."

According to a news release from the restaurant, "guests simply high-five at the register to receive a second entree (of equal or lesser value) for free."

"Guests can choose from three Primetime Nachos options that are made with different proteins and heat levels, including Chicken Fajita, Spicy Chicken and Habanero BBQ Brisket," the news release states.

