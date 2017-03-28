WKU football players accused of attacking man outside fraternity house

"These men didn't keep walking or pick-up their cell phones to record the struggle," police wrote. "They made a decision to get involved. And for that, we are grateful."

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

The laws passed by the General Assembly that go into effect this week.

Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.

Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.

Pedro Ruiz apparently gave 19-year-old Monalisa Perez a handgun and told her to shoot into a book he was holding in front of his chest.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man says he wants charges filed against a group of Western Kentucky University football players after he says he was attacked outside a fraternity house.

Jerald Armfield says he was attacked by a group of 9-10 football players outside the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity house earlier this month.

According to a police report, the football players were upset about a fight that happened the night before between members of the fraternity and members of the football team.

Armfield is a PIKE alumnus and says he was called by someone inside the PIKE house that night saying there was a crowd of football players gathering outside.

Armfield says he went outside to try to prevent things from escalating.

That's when he says "they all started surrounding me. One of them threw a rock at me. It was within a few more seconds that one of them punched me in the face, knocking me through the gate. I fell down, I was kicked several times."

Armfield says he plans to make sure that those responsible for the incident face some kind of repercussions.

