WFPK announces acts for annual 'Waterfront Wednesday' concert series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday has announced its annual concert series. 

The free concerts kick off on April 26. Murder by Death will headline that show. 

The concerts are held on the last Wednesday of the month on the Big Four Lawn, next to the Big Four Pedestrian bridge. 

Highlights this season include The Mavericks in May and Pokey LaFarge in June. 

Bike parking on site is being expanded, and a free trolley service is being offered between Witherspoon and the event site. 

Below is the full season schedule:

April 26: Murder by Death, Whitehorse, Maximón

May 31: The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy

June 28: Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson

July 26: Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, The Zach Longoria Project

Aug. 30: White Reaper, James Lindsey, In Lightning (Louisville showcase)

Sept. 27: The Secret Sisters, TBA

