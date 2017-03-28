Groundbreaking held for $80 million SouthPointe shopping center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Groundbreaking held for $80 million SouthPointe shopping center in Fern Creek

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Fern Creek shopping center broke ground Tuesday morning after a delay that lasted more than a decade.

SouthPointe Commons is an $80 million project on nearly 50 acres at the southeast corner of the Gene Snyder Freeway and Bardstown Road. 

The developer, Barrister Commercial Group, says it will create 560 jobs. 

The company started working on the project 12 years ago, but a battle with some neighbors over zoning and other unforeseen problems delayed the project. Now, restaurants and shops will go into the property, which was formerly a residential neighborhood.

The project will also widen the intersection at Bardstown Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway and fix traffic concerns at nearby Bates Elementary School. The developer says it is making more than $600,000 of improvements on the school's campus.

This summer, the developer will announce the names of the shops and restaurants opening in the shopping center. They are scheduled to open late next year. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

