Gas leak prompts evacuation of JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gas leak prompted an evacuation at a Louisville school Tuesday morning.

According to Jennifer Brislin, spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, Breckinridge / Franklin Elementary at 1351 Payne Street in Louisville was evacuated, after an LG&E contractor caused a gas line rupture.

Brislin said the rupture was not on school property, but was located nearby.

All students were safe and accounted for, according to Brislin, and the fire department was on the scene. Brislin said the gas leak was stopped and -- as of the time of this writing -- students were expected to re-enter the school in a matter of minutes, pending a check of the air quality by the fire department.

Brislin said that lunch would take place at its scheduled time.

