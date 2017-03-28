$5 million casino grant to help fund changes to New Albany's waterfront

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Six suspects arrested after drugs, guns and cash found in Jeffersontown home

Six suspects arrested after drugs, guns and cash found in Jeffersontown home

The laws passed by the General Assembly that go into effect this week.

The laws passed by the General Assembly that go into effect this week.

New Kentucky laws go into effect June 29 including protecting first responders, allowing charter schools

New Kentucky laws go into effect June 29 including protecting first responders, allowing charter schools

The one thing the judge says Amber Pasztor must do before going to prison.

The one thing the judge says Amber Pasztor must do before going to prison.

Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.

Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.

Jefferson County traffic court clerk accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in fines and court costs

Jefferson County traffic court clerk accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in fines and court costs

Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.

Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.

Pedro Ruiz apparently gave 19-year-old Monalisa Perez a handgun and told her to shoot into a book he was holding in front of his chest.

Pedro Ruiz apparently gave 19-year-old Monalisa Perez a handgun and told her to shoot into a book he was holding in front of his chest.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Gamblers' losses are New Albany's gain.

The city hit the jackpot Tuesday morning with a $5 million grant from the Horseshoe Foundation of Floyd County, meaning casino revenue will fund major changes to the city's waterfront.

"The Horseshoe Foundation board of directors has made a $5 million commitment that will continue to enrich our community for years to come," said Mark Seabrook, president of the Horseshoe Foundation of Floyd County.

Half of the money will help fund the finishing touches on the Ohio River Greenway project, an effort to build one continuous bike and pedestrian path from New Albany to Jeffersonville.

"You will see green space developed for play," said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. "You will see lookouts: places that are elevated so you can see the river."

East of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Loop Island Wetlands will be overhauled into a nature preserve.

The city has also purchased 43 acres of land just outside of downtown, west of the Sherman Minton Bridge. That land is currently occupied by Riverside Recycling, a recycling center which will be relocating to make way for biking and walking trails, playgrounds and docks.

"We have to create a place where people want to be," Mayor Gahan said. "That's number one. Nowadays with the economy, you can relocate anywhere you want. You can work out of your home. We want this to be a great place for everyone to live. And we're well on our way."

For people like Jim and Carol Tyler, who enjoy walking along the waterfront, it's good news.

"I think it's great," Carol Tyler said. "Anything on the riverfront is great."

"I think it's overdue," Jim Tyler added. "It's time to spend the money down here now."

Terry Lynch hopes neighbors stop by her store, Pearls on Pearl, just a block off the river.

"Take the walk, and then visit the local businesses," Lynch said. "It's all tied in together."

The other half of the grant money, $2.5 million, will be used just beyond Lynch's front door, restoring historic facades downtown.

There's no word yet on the timeline for completing construction or the new location of the recycling center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.