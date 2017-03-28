POV | Republican leadership fumbled Obamacare repeal

Now that the attempt to replace Obamacare with an alternate Republican plan has failed, the question is, why?

There’s no question that Obamacare is seriously flawed, or that it’s destined to fall under its own weight at some point soon if it’s not fixed. Republicans have loudly complained about that for more than seven years. But instead of using those seven years to craft something far superior, they merely made a lot of noise and wound up hastily slapping together a plan at the last minute that even they couldn’t support in sufficient numbers.

Some are calling this a failure of President Trump. But this foul-up isn’t on him. While he did support the Republicans in their desire to repeal Obamacare, it wasn’t one of his key issues during his campaign. Those would be immigration, jobs and tax reform, and if those also fail, he’ll deserve the heat.

But not this time. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan – and before him, John Boehner -- were the engineers of the Obamacare repeal effort long before Mr. Trump even entered the scene. And their insistence on posturing instead of planning was what guaranteed their failure.

Maybe the Republicans can find a way to effectively revisit this problem in the future. But right now, Mr. Ryan’s credibility has been damaged on repeal and replace – not Mr. Trump’s.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.