REPORT: U.S. Attorney's Office issues 'call to action' to curb Louisville's heroin, opioid epidemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new report released by the U.S. Attorney's Office Tuesday afternoon outlines the epidemic of heroin and opioid abuse in Louisville, and calls for specific actions to stop it.
The report is called, "A Call to Action: Report and Recommendations from the Louisville Heroin and Opioid Response Summit."
Weighing in at 40 pages, the report summarizes information shared during a one-day summit held on Dec. 1, 2016, at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
The report makes the following recommendations:
According to the report, Louisville has seen a significant spike in the number of overdoses and emergency calls for help. In Jan. 2017, Louisville EMS crews responded to an average of 22 overdose calls each day, totaling 695 overdose calls for the month -- a 30 percent increase over Jan. 2016. By Feb. 2017, LMPD reported a 173 percent increase in overdose scenes compared to the first two months of 2016.
The full report is included below:
