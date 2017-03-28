REPORT: U.S. Attorney's Office issues 'call to action' to curb L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

REPORT: U.S. Attorney's Office issues 'call to action' to curb Louisville's heroin, opioid epidemic

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new report released by the U.S. Attorney's Office Tuesday afternoon outlines the epidemic of heroin and opioid abuse in Louisville, and calls for specific actions to stop it.

The report is called, "A Call to Action: Report and Recommendations from the Louisville Heroin and Opioid Response Summit."

Weighing in at 40 pages, the report summarizes information shared during a one-day summit held on Dec. 1, 2016, at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. 

The report makes the following recommendations:

  • Addiction treatment should be available for all persons seeking treatment.
  • Prevention programs built upon evidence-based principles should be offered in all schools.
  • Education outreach to the general public concerning opioid risks, addiction, and treatment should be expanded.
  • Law enforcement should improve and intensify efforts to eliminate the supply of heroin, fentanyl, opioid analogues and diverted pharmaceuticals.
  • All sectors working on and affected by the heroin and opioid problem should collaborate to share data and information, even if not mandated to do so.
  • Kentucky should establish a comprehensive, centralized drug data collection, analysis and sharing system.
  • Recovery support programs and systems should be developed in schools and throughout the community.

According to the report, Louisville has seen a significant spike in the number of overdoses and emergency calls for help. In Jan. 2017, Louisville EMS crews responded to an average of 22 overdose calls each day, totaling 695 overdose calls for the month -- a 30 percent increase over Jan. 2016. By Feb. 2017, LMPD reported a 173 percent increase in overdose scenes compared to the first two months of 2016.

The full report is included below: 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.