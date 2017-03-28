New Albany shooting victim released from hospital - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany shooting victim released from hospital

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot in New Albany Monday night was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon. 

Police say the 34-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were shot around 6 o'clock Monday night at a house on King Street near 16th Street. The woman is still recovering, but is expected to be OK.

The victims' names have not been released. 

No arrests have been made, but investigators say they have identified a "person of interest."

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

