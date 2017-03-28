Officers from Anderson, Indiana back on the job after bleach att - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officers from Anderson, Indiana back on the job after bleach attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Indiana police officers are back on the job after they were attacked with bleach over the weekend.

Anderson Police Officers Travis Thompson and Spencer Pettit were trying to take a suspect into custody on Sunday afternoon. They say someone came up behind them and threw bleach in their faces.

The officers called for backup, but were somehow able to handcuff three people at the scene.

"I had trouble breathing, I couldn't see," Pettit said. "I had to keep blinking my eyes just to keep focus. I just wanted my buddies there to help me out, in all honesty. I was a little scared."

The person accused of attacking the officers is charged with felony battery.

