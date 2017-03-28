UPDATE: Missing fifth graders found safe in Bardstown, Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Missing fifth graders found safe in Bardstown, Kentucky

UPDATE: Bardstown Police say the two missing girls have been found safe and are unharmed. Officers inside the Louisville Metro Police Department helicopter spotted the girls hiding between some limestone rocks near the search area of Limestone Blvd. Police say they didn't want to go back to school.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching an area near the end of Limestone Boulevard for two, 11-year-old fifth graders who are believed to have walked away Tuesday afternoon from Bardstown Elementary School.

Police and Bardstown City Schools confirm the search for two girls who did not return to the building after lunch.

One student is wearing a purple polo shirt and black pants; the other is wearing a white sweater and a skirt. One has "dirty blonde" hair and the other has "dark" hair, police said.

Bardstown and county sheriff's officers, firefighters and a K-9 unit from the sheriff's department are taking part in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson County dispatch at 502-348-3211 or Bardstown City Schools at 502-331-8800.

