JCPS bus monitor pleads guilty to assaulting special needs stude - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS bus monitor pleads guilty to assaulting special needs student on bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS bus monitor charged with assault after she was caught on surveillance video grabbing and shaking a special needs student buckled into his seat on a school bus has pleaded guilty.

The incident happened on Feb. 7. That's when 60-year-old Ramona Pait helped the 9-year-old boy into his seat. But as she walked away to assist other students, the boy started yelling for her. 

The video then shows Pait placing her hands around the boy's neck and shaking him. She was arrested March 3. She resigned from her position after she was arrested. 

Pait entered an Alford plea to fourth degree assault Tuesday morning. An Alford plea means she maintains her innocence but admits there's enough evidence to find her guilty at trial. 

Pait was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but placed on probation for two years. Her probation can be revoked if she violates the terms which state she can have no contact with the victim or JCPS.

She must also complete anger management classes and have no other legal violations.  

