Scottsburg, Indiana man arrested months after Louisville pedestrian killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scottsburg, Indiana, man was arrested Sunday night, several weeks after a crash that killed a Louisville man.

Lucas Petty, age 23, was taken into custody.

Police say that on the night of Monday, Jan. 2, 50-year-old Fred Moss was walking east across US 31 at Cherry Street in Scott County, Indiana, when he was hit by a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The impact sent Moss into the northbound lanes, where he was hit by a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

Moss died at the scene.

"It sounded like a cannon went off," said witness Rachel Fitch. "That's the only way I know how to describe it. It was the loudest sound I've ever heard in my life."

Highway 31 was closed for approximately two hours while the investigation was completed.

Fitch said the area was well-lit with street lights.

"He was wearing a light brown Carhartt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes," Fitch said of Moss.

Police say Petty, the driver of the Silverado that hit and killed Moss, left the scene but later came back. Authorities say the results of tests, as well as other information collected from the scene, prompted them to issue an arrest warrant for Petty.

Petty was taken into custody Sunday night and faces the following charges:

Leaving the scene of an operating-while-intoxicated accident resulting in serious bodily injury

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

Causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Causing death when operating while intoxicated with a Schedule One or Two controlled substance with defendant being at least 21 years of age

Petty is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.