Teen dies after accident at Clifty Falls State Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teen dies after accident at Clifty Falls State Park

Hoffman Falls at Clifty Falls State Park. WDRB News photo. Hoffman Falls at Clifty Falls State Park. WDRB News photo.
First responders' vehicles parked near Hoffman Falls in Clifty Falls State Park Tuesday. Indiana DNR photo First responders' vehicles parked near Hoffman Falls in Clifty Falls State Park Tuesday. Indiana DNR photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy died after an accident Tuesday afternoon in Clifty Falls State Park near Madison, Ind.

The boy apparently ignored safety signs and a three-foot tall railing, said Indiana DNR Lt. William Beville.

He walked off the marked trail, slipped into moving water, and was carried over Hoffman Falls in the park about 12:30 p.m., Beville said.

Authorities have not released the boy's name.

Another boy with him was not hurt.

First responders needed several hours to hoist the teen's body from the bottom of the falls to a nearby road. 

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the incident. They do not suspect any foul play.

