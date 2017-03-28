Bill would make it illegal to text while crossing the street in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bill would make it illegal to text while crossing the street in Hawaii

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It could soon be illegal to walk across the street and text in Hawaii.

City council members have introduced a bill that bans looking at mobile electronic devices while crossing the street. The goal is to cut down on pedestrian fatalities.

The bill also bans pagers, laptops, video games and even cameras.

A safety group says the responsibly lies with both pedestrians and drivers.

A city council official says Hawaii is the ranked 13th in the nation for pedestrian fatalities.

