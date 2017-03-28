Secret Service arrests man with suspicious package near White Ho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Secret Service arrests man with suspicious package near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Secret Service says its agents arrested a man who was carrying a package near the White House after he made suspicious comments to an officer.

A Secret Service official says an explosive ordinance team was on the scene on Tuesday morning to examine the package about a block from the White House.

A security perimeter was established near the White House grounds, but Secret Service officials say all other West Wing activity is proceeding normally.

The investigation comes after two recent fence-jumping incidents at the White House. A California man was charged with jumping the fence while carrying two cans of Mace. And a woman from Washington state got tangled up in her shoelaces trying to jump the fence last week.

