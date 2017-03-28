Police make historic drug bust in Sellersburg, seizing 3 pounds of meth and 17 guns

After a lengthy chase through Louisville and Floyd County, LMPD has arrested a suspect wanted for robbery.

After a lengthy chase through Louisville and Floyd County, LMPD has arrested a suspect wanted for robbery.

Police chase through Louisville and southern Indiana leads to arrest of man wanted for robbery

Police chase through Louisville and southern Indiana leads to arrest of man wanted for robbery

"Somebody else is going to get killed or hurt if this does not stop."

"Somebody else is going to get killed or hurt if this does not stop."

The one thing the judge says Amber Pasztor must do before going to prison.

The one thing the judge says Amber Pasztor must do before going to prison.

Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.

Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.

Jefferson County traffic court clerk accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in fines and court costs

Jefferson County traffic court clerk accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in fines and court costs

Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.

Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.

Pedro Ruiz apparently gave 19-year-old Monalisa Perez a handgun and told her to shoot into a book he was holding in front of his chest.

Pedro Ruiz apparently gave 19-year-old Monalisa Perez a handgun and told her to shoot into a book he was holding in front of his chest.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) - Seventeen guns and nearly three pounds of drugs are off the streets of Sellersburg in what officials call the largest meth bust in the town’s history and one of the largest ever in Clark County.

According to Sellersburg Police, a shots fired call came in shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn and Suites near Charlestown Road. Sellersburg Police officers arrived on scene and learned a round was fired off inside.

“In the motel room, out the open, was a handgun and what they believed at the time to be crystal meth,” Sellersburg Police Chief William Whelan said.

A police dog picked up a scent, and officers got a search warrant for a car outside. That's when they discovered nearly three pounds of crystal meth, 17 guns and ammunition.

“For my department, this was a huge, huge night for us ... a huge night for the community,” Whelan said.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull plans to charge two people. Tristin Wedding is facing meth possession charges and Clifton Sharp is accused of dealing meth.

"We're talking about pounds of drugs," Mull said. "We're talking about over a dozen firearms that are not on the street now."

Whelan says the guns aren't stolen, so the suspects won't be facing weapons charges right now.

"We're not sure why they chose this hotel here in Sellersburg and if they had a local connection or not,” Whelan said.

Whelan says the ATF and DEA are involved, and it's possible federal drug and weapons charges could be filed.

"We're going to work together to make sure that drug dealers get the harshest sentences that we can under the law whether that's federal or state,” Mull said.

Mull says a gram of crystal meth costs between $40 and $60, which means the street value of the drugs could be up to $80,000.

“I’ve been a prosecutor approaching 18 years now … This one of the largest, if not the largest seizure of methamphetamine that I can remember in my career,” Mull said.

Even though federal authorities are involved, detectives with the Sellersburg Police Department are working around the clock on the case. Whelan says they are attempting to find out if the drugs were transported to Sellersberg, if the meth was made there and/or if it’s possible more meth is out in the community.

The Jeffersonville Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.