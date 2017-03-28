University of Louisville Foundation scraps extra pay given to top administrators

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
Pedro Ruiz apparently gave 19-year-old Monalisa Perez a handgun and told her to shoot into a book he was holding in front of his chest.More >>
Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.More >>
Tiffany Calhoun is charged with official misconduct.More >>
Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.More >>
The one thing the judge says Amber Pasztor must do before going to prison.More >>
"Somebody else is going to get killed or hurt if this does not stop."More >>
After a lengthy chase through Louisville and Floyd County, LMPD has arrested a suspect wanted for robbery.More >>
Dr. Gregory Postel thought he would practice medicine his whole career. Instead, he's been thrust into one leadership role after another over 23 years at the University of Louisville.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation fired Kathleen Smith, the longtime top aide to former U of L and foundation president James Ramsey, effective Thursday.More >>
GE Appliances CEO Chip Blankenship has resigned after nearly six years leading the Louisville-based company.More >>
The chairwoman of the University of Louisville Foundation said “further investigation” is needed before the foundation board decides whether to pursue litigation based on the findings of a blistering forensic investigation released last week.More >>
A day after a blistering audit was released, the University of Louisville Foundation said its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, has been placed on paid leave.More >>
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said his office is “carefully reviewing” whether the “gross mismanagement” revealed in last week’s forensic investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation warrants criminal charges.More >>
Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation has withdrawn as much as $60 million from the endowment it manages for U of L since 2008 and lent the money to its own real estate holding company – an organization which, for years, has paid extra salaries to some university administrators. Then former U of L President James Ramsey repaid some of the debt with university funds, according to a WDRB investigation.More >>
