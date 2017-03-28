Louisville mayor wants judge to toss out new solid waste law sig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville mayor wants judge to toss out new solid waste law signed by Gov. Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says a new law that revamps the city‘s Solid Waste Management Board is legal rubbish, and he wants a judge to throw it out.

Fischer filed a lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court challenging House Bill 246, which was signed into law last week by Gov. Matt Bevin.

“One, constitutionally, it's not permissible," Fischer told WDRB News. "Secondly, it is part of this attack on Louisville we've seen coming out of Frankfort this session."

The law that Fischer is "trashing" changes the rules for regulating collection of solid waste in Metro Louisville. House Bill 246 revamps the seven-member Solid Waste Management Board, adding one member from the county's suburbs.

It also gives Metro Council and the smaller suburban cities potential veto power over certain regulations.

“With all the independent cities we have, you could have 83 different solid waste plans,” Fischer said.

Fischer claims the law is unconstitutional, "because the constitution states there should be one solid waste district for each city, each county,” he said.

But the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville, says the old board had gotten out of control, and the law is designed to rein in its power.

“It was an unelected board making decisions that are going to affect every single person in Jefferson County,” Miller said.

Miller says the new board will review all the current regulations, including the controversial ban on the use of plastic bags for yard waste.

“The new board has until Aug. 31 to go through all of those, to make sure they are all still appropriate,” he said.

The suit filed in Franklin Circuit Court names as defendants the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, Secretary Charles Snavely, the Jefferson County League of Cities, the National Waste & Recycling Association, and 80 small cities in Jefferson County.

The suit asks a judge to immediately toss out the law.

“What you need is one unified system so that we can plan as a community for the longevity of our landfill, and be a good, sustainable community,” Fischer said.

No hearing date has been set for a judge to begin sorting through the legal mess.

