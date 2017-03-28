Teacher may have crossed Mexican border with teenage student - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teacher may have crossed Mexican border with teenage student

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators fear a teacher who disappeared with his teenage student could have crossed the border into Mexico or Central America.

It's now been more than two weeks since 50-year-old Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were seen. Last week, authorities received a tip that Cummins and Thomas were spotted in Corpus Christi, Texas, just 150 miles from the border. Police were unable to confirm the sighting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it has alerted police near the Mexican border to keep an eye out for the two.

Officials say Cummins and Thomas corresponded via a school email account before going on the run. One person would write a message in the drafts folder, leave it, and the other person would log in to read it.

"Let me be very clear. She is 15-year-old child, and he is 50-year-old man," said TBI director Mark Gwyn. "She's a high school freshman, he's a high school teacher. This is and was not a romance. This was manipulation solely to benefit Tad Cummins."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

