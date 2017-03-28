Elderly widow gets a refund from suspected scammer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elderly widow gets a refund from suspected scammer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scammers don't typically give refunds, but an elderly Louisville woman ended up getting her money back.

It was one of those home improvement projects that sounded too good to be true.

Last week, a crew came to Ellen Watts' Middletown home and offered to repave the driveway with leftover material from another job. They offered to charge her just $360, but once the work started, the price changed.

Watts is a widow on a fixed income but couldn't pass. 

"He just said it was a little bit wider and he would," Watts said. "It would be a little bit more."

And when the bill came, it was $2,400.

"I hit panic. I said what? How did that happen?" Watts said. "I don't have that kind of money."

Watts wrote the man a check, and before she could even get to the bank to transfer money into her account, the check was cashed.

"They had to use my overdraft protection," she said.

Watts reached out to Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker. He eventually called the suspected scammer.

"I tried numerous times to get him to meet me to give me a bid on a job, and he didn't want to do that," Hatmaker said.

But after a few phone calls, the man actually did something suspected scammers don't typically do.

"He said, 'We don't need to deal with anymore felonies. I am going to make it right with her,'" Hatmaker said.

Watts got a $2,000 refund but also learned lesson she wants to share with others.

"Somebody comes to your door and says, 'I've got this leftover material,' don't fall for it," she said.

WDRB News reached out to the owner of the repaving company by phone. The owner said he stands by his work and the final bill. He blames the price discrepancy on the size of the job. 

Police warm viewers to be careful when hiring out-of-town companies for home improvement projects.

