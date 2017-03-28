18-year-old woman, 25-year-old man dead after shooting involving - WDRB 41 Louisville News

18-year-old woman, 25-year-old man dead after shooting involving 2 Anchorage Police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Anchorage police officers were involved in a shooting that left two people dead Tuesday evening, and police are saying that incident could be related to the murder of an elderly man in Elizabethtown. 

On Wednesday WDRB learned that the two people killed were an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man. Their names have not yet been released. 

It happened just before 7 p.m. in a field behind a home in the 1500 block of Ridge Court. 

Two Anchorage police officers were involved in the shooting. The officers are OK, but their names have not yet been released. Police also have not identified the victims.

"Currently our Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation, still waiting to learn specifically who those individuals are," said LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. 

Police are now saying they believe there's a connection between Tuesday's incident and the murder of 74-year-old Lewis Hoskinson in Hardin County. The Anchorage officers were investigating a car that belonged to Hoskinson just before the shooting.

We are working to gather more information and we'll bring it to you as soon it's available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

