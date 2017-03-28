Investigation alleges abuse of power, other charges against Bard - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Investigation alleges abuse of power, other charges against Bardstown Mayor John Royalty

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation by the Bardstown City Council revealed Tuesday night that Mayor John Royalty abused his power and violated privacy laws in an attempted to ruin the reputation of councilwoman Keshia Copeland before last year's election.

Bardstown City Council members received the report Tuesday night detailing what's being called "serious concerns" with Royalty. 

"Mayor John Royalty ordered a city employee to lie to city council so he could obtain their iPads under false pretenses and gain unauthorized access to their personal email accounts," said Scott Crosbie, the city council lawyer.

Royalty was noticeably absent at the meeting, his attorney saying he was in Louisville for a family medical emergency.

"Mayor Royalty improperly used city personnel and equipment to access, review and obtain copies of private email accounts and communication of councilwoman Keshia Copeland dating back to 2013 and before she was an elected council member," Crosbie said

Royalty has previously called the investigation a "witch hunt," which was brought up in the midst of Tuesday's meeting.

"I think it's very political," said Jason Floyd, Royalty's lawyer. "Witch hunt isn't the term, but it's been very political. And that's not unexpected, but I would hope that a council that has turned on him would be interested ... and it doesn't appear that way right now."

The city council now has several options: They can send this evidence to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and to the Attorney General, and they can hold a public hearing to discuss removing Royalty on grounds of misconduct.

Council members scheduled that hearing for April 12.

Related Stories:

Bardstown City Council to discuss mayor's possible disciplining or firing during closed meeting

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.