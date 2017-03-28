Metro Council hears public input on ways to make Westport Road s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council hears public input on ways to make Westport Road safer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anger and frustration boiled over at a Metro Council public meeting Tuesday night. 

Council members Angela Leet and Glen Stuckel hosted the public meeting to identify ways to improve safety and mobility throughout Westport Road.

Hundreds of residents packed the meeting at the Portland Christian School, and many sounded off about overcrowding and congestion. 

"People just fly through here, and they don't think of others," said Amy Terrell, who lives off Westport Road. "People are on their cell phones or they're distracted."

 The council members say this was the first in a series of public meetings. There's no word yet on when they will host the next one. 

