Former WDRB reporter Bill Francis to be inducted into Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the WDRB family is getting a big honor.

It was just announced that former business reporter Bill Francis will be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.

Francis joined WDRB as weekend co-anchor on the original News at 10 in 1990 and was the first co-anchor of WDRB News at 4, helping launch the first newscast in that time slot in 2001.

He retired from WDRB in October of 2014 after reporting for 42 years.

