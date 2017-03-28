CRAWFORD | Bridgewater posts short video of himself back on foot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CRAWFORD | Bridgewater posts short video of himself back on football field, throwing

Posted: Updated:
Teddy Bridgewater (AP photo) Teddy Bridgewater (AP photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been a long, quiet period for Teddy Bridgewater since dropping out of the spotlight following his catastrophic knee injury in the 2016 preseason.

There have been murmurs that he would never return to football, or that he might have to sit out the upcoming season, as well. Through all of that, Bridgewater has granted no interviews.

Earlier this week, Minnesota Vikings general manger general manager Rick Spielman, from the NFL's annual meeting in Phoenix, told The Minneapolis Star Tribune, "As far as a timeline, I know he was in last week and continuing to rehab with our medical staff and (Vikings trainer) Eric Sugarman. I can tell you there is no one I've seen other than Adrian (Peterson) when he came back from his ACL that has worked as hard as Teddy is working. And this is more significant than just an ACL."

Bridgewater backed that up a bit himself when he posted the following video on his private Instagram account.

Spielman said of Bridgewater, "Teddy is incredible with the attitude and work ethic that he's put in to get back on the field as quickly as we can."

That, of course, is no surprise. Given the dearth of news on Bridgewater, it's good to see him back on the field again, even in a limited way. Clearly, he has a ways to go. He's wearing a heavy brace on his left leg. 

The team has given no timeline for his recovery. No one, really, has spoken much at all about the injury in an official capacity since the weeks after it happened.

But at this point, his fans will take any progress they can get, and seeing him flash across the screen and throw a pass is the most positive news they've seen in a while.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for the WDRB Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.