The best way to find relief for allergy season in the Ohio valley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every year, Kentuckiana ranks among the "Worst Cities in the United States for Spring Allergies."

WDRB's Keith Kaiser recently joined the staff of Kentuckiana Allergy to find how we can find relief.

Children often can't tell us how their bodies are feeling or why they feel sick.

It's often up to "Dr. Mom or Dad" to tell the difference between a simple cold or a rash and a serious, life-threatening allergy.

Fortunately, there are some basic rules of thumb you can follow on whether or not you should head to the store for some over-the-counter medicine, schedule a visit for an allergy test, or go directly to the emergency room.

The doctors at Kentuckiana Allergy discussed the correct way to use an inhaler, new ways to administer allergy drugs and breathing tests to discover asthma.

