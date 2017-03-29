LMPD officer in critical condition following fiery crash in west - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer in critical condition following fiery crash in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer is in critical condition following a fiery crash in west Louisville. 

The officer was pursuing a suspect about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when his cruiser was hit near 26th and Duncan Streets. The officer's cruiser was heavily damaged and caught fire.  He had to be extricated from the wreckage before being rushed to University Hospital. 

Details on what started the pursuit have not been released, and there is no word on the condition of other people involved in the violent crash. But at least one other person was taken by ambulance from the scene.

Dozens of LMPD vehicles have been parked outside University Hospital, as officers keep vigil.  Police Chief  Steve Conrad stayed until the early morning hours.  He says hundreds of officers have stopped to show support.  But Conrad told the media that the family of the officer has asked that no information be released about his identity or condition. 

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a statement Wednesday morning.

"The family has asked for privacy at this time," Mayor Fischer said. "He's at University Hospital, and what I would just ask for all of our citizens is to keep him -- please keep him in your thoughts and in your prayers. That's what needed at this point in time."

The department is asking the public to keep the officer and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

