LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Analog Watch Co., an online watch retailer, is selling watches decorated with pet fur.

Analog takes the fur and hair from customers' pets and puts it on the watch bands.

The company calls the watches the Companion Collection.

The metal finishing on the watches come in gold or silver.

They cost $199, and are already on back order on Analog Watch Co.'s website.

