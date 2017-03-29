New Albany woman accused of selling drugs outside of Louisville courthouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they arrested a woman who was selling drugs outside the courthouse.

According to an arrest report, it happened at the corner of S. 6th Street and W. Jefferson Street, in Louisville, at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they were dispatched to the courthouse after someone reported that a woman was sitting outside the courthouse, selling drugs. A witness said the woman shot a gun at them after they refused to buy drugs.

According to the arrest report, officers found 38-year-old Tausha Meads, of New Albany, at that location -- and Meads matched the description of the suspect.

Police say they confronted Meads and she admitted to selling, "bath salts, spice and marijuana." She allegedly said she started with 30 bags of bath salts and was down to two.

She said she was selling the drugs to pay off her dealer.

Meads was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs and one count of trafficking in marijuana. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

