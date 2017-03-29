New Albany woman accused of selling drugs outside of Louisville courthouse

Two Ashland, Kentucky, parents are in custody after police say their 18-month-old girl was found with facial injuries officers believe were caused by physical abuse.More >>
Two Ashland, Kentucky, parents are in custody after police say their 18-month-old girl was found with facial injuries officers believe were caused by physical abuse.More >>
Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.More >>
Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.More >>
On Friday morning in court, a plea of "not guilty" was submitted on his behalf.More >>
On Friday morning in court, a plea of "not guilty" was submitted on his behalf.More >>
"Somebody else is going to get killed or hurt if this does not stop."More >>
"Somebody else is going to get killed or hurt if this does not stop."More >>
Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.More >>
Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.More >>
Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.More >>
Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.More >>
The one thing the judge says Amber Pasztor must do before going to prison.More >>
The one thing the judge says Amber Pasztor must do before going to prison.More >>
Tiffany Calhoun is charged with official misconduct.More >>
Tiffany Calhoun is charged with official misconduct.More >>