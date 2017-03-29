Police arrest suspect in New Albany double shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest suspect in New Albany double shooting

Charles Smith (source: New Albany Police Department) Charles Smith (source: New Albany Police Department)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany Police have arrested a suspect after a man and woman were shot earlier this week.

Police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday. That's when officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of King Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a 50-year-old man and and 34-year-old woman. 

The man was released from the hospital on Tuesday, and police say the woman remains hospitalized in stable condition. 

The suspect, 40-year-old Charles Smith from New Albany, was arrested early Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He is being held at the Floyd County Jail. 

Police say they do not expect additional arrests in this case. 

