Man found dead after crash on Greenbelt Highway had been missing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man found dead after crash on Greenbelt Highway had been missing for weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man missing for weeks was found dead Wednesday morning in a car off the side of the Greenbelt Highway. 

Family says Scotty Welch went missing on March 10.

Police say a wreck was discovered on the Greenbelt Highway around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. A green Ford Thunderbird was pulled from a ditch just south of Trade Port Drive. 

Welch's twin brother says Scotty gave him a ride to work three weeks ago, and that's when he last saw him. After Scotty failed to pick his brother up at the end of the day, family began flooding social media asking for help finding him.

The family never got answers until police received a call this morning of a crash. Even though the mangled car was found Wednesday, police say it looks as if it happened "some time ago."

"For some unknown reason, that driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a tree," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. "As a result of that, he received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene." 

Scotty's brother believes the crash happened after that ride to work. Family says finally knowing what happened has given them closure, but it doesn't make it any easier. 

