POLICE: Elizabethtown woman stole pain pills from veteran with stage 4 cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman is in custody after authorities say she stole pain pills from an elderly cancer victim.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Monday, March 27, at a home on E. Warfield Street, near N. Mulberry Street, in Elizabethtown.

The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force says 59-year-old Karen Bagett was providing care for an elderly woman who was bed-ridden, while the woman's husband -- a military veteran who has stage 4 cancer -- went to the hospital.

While inside the home, Bagett allegedly stole nine hydrocodone pills, worth a total of $90, belonging to the veteran. Authorities say she was recorded on surveillance video taking the pills and putting them in her jacket pocket.

When confronted about the theft, Bagett allegedly admitted to taking the pills from the sofa table.

Police say it, "should be noted the victim is [a] veteran and is currently battling stage 4 prostate cancer that has spread to his bones."

Bagett was arrested by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force on Tuesday afternoon and charged with theft by unlawful taking of a controlled substance under $10,000, and reckless abuse or neglect of an adult. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.