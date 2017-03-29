Family gets a shock when turkey crashes through windshield - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family gets a shock when turkey crashes through windshield

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (AP) - A New Jersey family traveling through northern Indiana got a shock when a 30-pound turkey crashed through their vehicle's windshield.

Porte County Sheriff's Department Capt. Michael Kellems says the flying bird collided Tuesday with the family's rented SUV. The dead turkey was left lodged in the shattered windshield as driver John Tarabocchia of Emerson, New Jersey, pulled over along U.S. 20.

Kellems says he's been a police officer for 31 years and he's "never seen something like that."

He says Tarabocchia and his three passengers suffered only minor cuts.

Tarabocchia says his family was headed to a Chicago airport to return home after visiting his daughter at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. The family was about 25 miles of South Bend.

