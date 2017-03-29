Ford recall includes Escape SUVs made in Louisville

The Ford Escape is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 230,000 vehicles because of a risk of fire under their hoods, including some Escape SUVs made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road in 2013 and 2014.

The recalled vehicles are equipped with 1.6-liter GTDI engines, which could overheat because of a lack of coolant circulation, according to a news release from Ford.

The overheating could cause a crack in the cylinder head, leading to an oil leak, Ford said.

“Oil that comes into contact with a hot engine surface increases the risk of a fire in the engine compartment,” the company said, adding that it knows of 29 “reports of fire associated with this issue” in the U.S. and Canada.

The recall includes 2014 Escape vehicles made at Louisville Assembly Plant from Feb. 12, 2013 to Sept. 2, 2014, according to Ford.

The recall also affects the 2014-15 Ford Fiesta ST, 2013-14 Ford Fusion and 2013-15 Ford Transit Connect.

The company said it will mail customers instructions from the owner’s manual on how to check and refill coolant.

Customers can continue to drive the vehicles, but should see their dealer if their vehicle exhibits a coolant leak, overheating or frequently needs coolant added.

When service kits are available, dealers will install a coolant level sensor with supporting hardware and software at no charge to the customer, Ford said.

