Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer to speak at Indiana Univer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer to speak at Indiana University in April

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Academy Award-winner will speak next month at Indiana University. 

Octavia Spencer most recently starred in "Hidden Figures" and "The Shack." She won an Oscar for her role in "The Help." She plans to talk about diversity and typecasting in Hollywood.

Spencer played the role of a nurse 16 times from 1996 to 2013.

The April 9 lecture is free to university faculty and students; tickets are $10 for the general public.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.