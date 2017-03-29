AP ranks Kentucky as No. 1 in list of all-time top 100 basketball teams

The reason the state dismissed the charges after seven months of intense investigation.

TBI drops arson charges against teens after massive wildfire in Gatlinburg

After a lengthy chase through Louisville and Floyd County, LMPD has arrested a suspect wanted for robbery.

Kentucky taxpayers own at least 20 percent of Braidy Industries, the company planning to build a $1.3 billion aluminum mill in Greenup County. Gov. Matt Bevin's administration cut the deal, but some conservatives dismiss it as "cronyism."

Gov. Matt Bevin, left, and Braidy Industries CEO Craig Bouchard announced the aluminum mill on April 27, 2017.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

Local health department warns of Shigellosis outbreak; asks public for help

"Somebody else is going to get killed or hurt if this does not stop."

A death investigation is underway after a body is found in the back of an SUV.

On Friday morning in court, a plea of "not guilty" was submitted on his behalf.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Associated Press has ranked Kentucky as No. 1 in its list of all-time top 100 basketball teams.

The Associated Press college basketball poll started in 1949 with Saint Louis on top.

And 68 years later, the poll has ranked a total of 200 schools through more than 1,100 polls -- 59 at No. 1.

Now, for the first time, the AP is using that data to go past the Top 25 of the moment and determine the top 100 programs of all-time.

The teams at the top are a who's who of college basketball royalty. Starting with Kentucky, the all-time No. 1 with appearances in 75.4 percent of all polls and 124 No. 1 rankings.

The next top teams are North Carolina, Duke and UCLA, the only schools to be ranked at the top for more than 100 weeks.

Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Arizona, Syracuse and Cincinnati round out a top 10 that includes only schools that have won national championships.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.