Hardin County murder reportedly linked to police shooting in Anchorage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A stolen car in Anchorage led police to discover the body of an elderly man inside a home near Elizabethtown. Now three people are dead, 60 miles apart.

Hardin County deputies went to a home on Dawn Avenue, which is just off Dixie Highway about a mile from the Hardin County Jail, Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call from Anchorage police to do a welfare check.

After breaking a window to get inside, police found the murder victim, 74-year-old Lewis Hoskinson, in the front room bleeding. Deputies say he was killed with his own hunting knife.

Joseph Logsdon, a neighbor, says he was shocked.

"This is pretty much the worst thing that's happened in this neighborhood," Logsdon said.

A boarded-up window only begins to tell the tale of what happened inside Hoskinson's Hardin County home.

"He was laying partially under the kitchen table...deceased," said Lt. Col. David Lee of the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies spotted him in the front room and shattered the glass to get inside.

"It was a very violent scene, very violent," Lee said. "You wonder why so violent? He's elderly. He's not in good health. You could have robbed him and tied him up or told him sit down and shut up."

Anchorage Police found the suspected killers in a field off Ridge Court, not even knowing yet what happened 60 miles away. In fact, we're told the Anchorage Police Department had just called Hardin County deputies, asking them to do a welfare check on the elderly man after finding his car in Anchorage.

"I think our dispatch center was actually on the phone with Anchorage PD when they engaged the two suspects there," Lee said.

Chief Lee confirms the Anchorage officers ended up shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man -- and it's believed they murdered Lewis Hoskinson.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Jo-Ann Farmer said Wednesday the two people were Destiny A. Moneyhun and Bradley James Sheets.

Moneyhun lived in Smith Grove, located in Barren County, Kentucky and Sheets resided in Glasgow, which is also in Barren County. Officials say they were both pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies are scheduled to be performed on Moneyhun and Sheets on Thursday.

"I'm just upset," said Dee Wade, co-pastor at Anchorage Presbyterian Church. "When anybody dies like that, it's tragic, just tragic."

"It's almost like you don't know what to say or what to think about it," Logsdon said. "It's a crazy world."

Both communities say they're in shock -- and there are many questions to answer: Did the perpetrators know Hoskinson? What was their relationship? Was it a random act?

Neighbors describe Hoskinson as a frail, elderly man who lived alone. They say his wife died last year.

At this time, police do not have a motive for his murder.

There are two investigation for the three people killed. The Hardin County's Sheriff's office is running the Hoskinson murder case.

LMPD is investigating the Anchorage officers use of fatal force. The Anchorage officers names have not been released.

Related Stories:

2 people dead after shooting involving 2 Anchorage Police officers

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.