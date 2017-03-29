Suspect in Old Louisville homicide appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested in connection to an Old Louisville murder pleads not guilty.

Melvin Simpson, 27, is charged in 19-year-old Treshawn Glass's death. He appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Simpson, Glass and another person tried to rob a man on Saturday night at an apartment complex on West Oak Street.

Police say the man they were trying to rob shot and killed Glass.

But Simpson, one of the robbery suspects, is charged with murdering Glass because the robbery led to the killing.

Simpson is also charged with robbery and terroristic threatening. His bond is $500,000.

