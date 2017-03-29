Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- UK's NCAA loss, Archie Miller to IU, Lamar Jackson's Heisman follow-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a great edition of WDRB Sports Page Live Chat this week.

Eric Crawford and Rick Bozich had lots of great insight into the week's biggest sports headlines.

Mix their commentary loads of questions and comments from viewers and you get one awesome chat.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- The end of the road for UK in this year's NCAA tournament

- Archie Miller heading to Indiana University

- Louisville's Lamar Jackson working to live up to Heisman legacy

We had these stories and lots more.

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always remember you can take part in the live chat on Wednesday mornings beginning at 10:30 pronto!

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.