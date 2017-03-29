Indiana board endorses President Trump's deal with Carrier - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana board endorses President Trump's deal with Carrier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana board has endorsed a deal brokered with Carrier by President Donald Trump.

The deal directs $7 million in state tax breaks and grants to the corporation. In return, Carrier pledges to keep almost 1,100 jobs at the furnace factory in Indianapolis, but about 550 jobs are being lost to outsourcing.

The Indiana Economic Development Board approved the incentive package Tuesday, about four months after Trump celebrated the deal at the factory.

