Dozens of 101st Airborne Soldiers return home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens of 101st Airborne Soldiers return home

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of soldiers have returned home to Fort Campbell after a six-month deployment. 

About 130 soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division returned to the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border Wednesday afternoon. They served six months with the U-S Africa Command on the Horn of Africa.

The soldiers supported training events and helped provide security in Djibouti and South Sudan.

