Louisville launches 2017 Pothole Blitz (to seek out and destroy -- or at least fill -- potholes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Public Works is looking for a few good potholes.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer launched an annual initiative to get rid of potholes Wednesday morning.

Billed the "2017 Pothole Blitz," the yearly initiative was created by Metro Public Works to get rid of the damage caused by the multiple freeze-and-thaw cycles that take place during the winter. Public Works crews will go through the city's streets in a grid pattern, patching potholes until all of the roads are covered.

According to a news release, both Mayor Fischer and Louisville Metro Council boosted spending on paving from $2.8 million in 2014 to $20.9 million in 2016. 

"As a result, the number of miles paved increased from 26 in 2014 to 139 in 2016," the news release from the mayor's office states.

The mayor's office says Public Works is also adding $250,000 worth of new equipment -- including vibrating walk-behind plate compactors -- to make the patch-up process faster.

Citizens can report potholes to MetroCall three ways:

Metro Public Works only patches potholes on roads maintained by Louisville Metro government. Potholes on interstate highways should be reported to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at (877) For-KYTC (367-5982).

