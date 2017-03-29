St. Matthews police investigating after woman says man tried to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Matthews police investigating after woman says man tried to abduct child from car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews police have interviewed a woman who claims a man tried to abduct her child from her car earlier this week. 

Police had been trying to verify claims made on Facebook about an attempted abduction in the Babies R Us parking lot on Monday.

The woman who contacted them told police she was getting into her vehicle in the parking lot of the store when a man tried to take her child from the child's car seat.

The woman says she tried to stop him, but he shoved her and ran away. 

Police describe the suspect as a white man, about 6 feet tall, between the ages of 30 and 40. They say he's unshaven, and was wearing a black ball cap with a red letter "L." 

If you know anything about the incident, contact St. Matthews police.

