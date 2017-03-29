DeVos says her predecessor wasted money on school reform

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island

Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands

Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years ago

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

House Republicans are trying to stop the IRS from enforcing a law that prevents churches and other nonprofits from endorsing political candidates.

The GOP-led Congress has yet to salt away a single major legislative accomplishment for President Donald Trump, and Friday brought more bad news for House leaders as 20 GOP moderates signaled a revolt on the budget.

President Donald Trump's commission investigating allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 election is asking states for a list of the names, party affiliations and voting histories of all voters if the information is publicly available.

While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.

A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead.

Chicago police and federal agents are collaborating in an initiative to stem the flow of illegal guns in the city as part of efforts to curb rampant violence.

The parents of a Utah man imprisoned in Venezuela a year ago as of Friday fear their son will die in a Caracas jail amid growing volatility in the South American country.

Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.

By MARIA DANILOVA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday accused her predecessor of wasting billions of dollars trying to fix traditional public schools and said that school choice was the way to reform the system.

Speaking at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DeVos said that Arne Duncan's signature $7 billion project targeting failing schools did not produce any significant improvement. That failure, she said, was further proof that it is vital to give American parents the options of charter, private and other schools.

"At what point do we accept the fact that throwing money at the problem isn't the solution?" she asked. "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. That's not policy making."

A report by the Education Department released in January concluded that the School Improvement Grants project, implemented in 2010-2015, "had no significant impacts on math or reading test scores, high school graduation, or college enrollment."

Duncan, who served as education secretary in the Obama administration until late 2015, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

During the Obama administration, high school graduation rates reached record levels but scores on standardized tests showed mixed results.

DeVos compared school choice to ride-sharing companies such as Uber or Lyft that provide consumers with alternatives to traditional transportation such as taxis and are often faster and cheaper.

"We celebrate the benefits of choices in transportation and in lodging, but doesn't that pale in comparison to the importance of educating the future of our country?" DeVos said. "Why do we not allow parents to exercise that same right to choice in the education of their child?"

Asked whether school choice options can also fail, DeVos said, "I am not sure that we can deteriorate a whole lot."

News investigations of charter schools that DeVos helped pioneer in her home state of Michigan have shown disappointing results.

Separately, a 2016 Brookings study that analyzed voucher programs in Louisiana and Indiana concluded that public school students attending private schools with the help of publicly funded vouchers fared worse in reading and math compared with their peers who remained in public schools. "The magnitudes of the negative impacts were large," the report said.

In its annual report released on Wednesday, Brookings ranked school districts across the country in terms of school choice: the availability of various types of schools, the ease of enrollment, mechanisms encouraging the growth of successful school models, and subsidies for low-income families. Denver, New Orleans and New York were ranked at the top of the list.

"There is no question that alternatives to the traditional school district model are destructive of the traditional school district model," wrote Russ Whitehurst, the author of the report. "Whether they are harmful, neutral or helpful to students, families, and the nation is, in the end, an empirical question."

DeVos disagreed. "I would argue that these alternatives are constructive, not destructive for students, parents and teachers," she said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.