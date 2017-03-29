Amazon to begin collecting state sales taxes in most states

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shopping on Amazon will soon cost some shoppers more money.
Starting Saturday, Amazon will begin collecting state sales taxes nationwide. It means online shoppers in Maine, Hawaii, Idaho and New Mexico will now have to pay taxes.
However, shoppers in Delaware, Montana, Oregon and New Hampshire still won't pay taxes. That's because those states don't have sales taxes.
All other states already pay taxes on Amazon purchases.
